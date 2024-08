A moving particle's position is described by the equation 𝑦 = 15 + 8𝑑 βˆ’ 3𝑑³, where 𝑑 is measured in seconds and 𝑦 is measured in meters. Plot the position of 𝑦 as a function of time 𝑑 from 𝑑 = 0 to 𝑑 = 4.0 s.