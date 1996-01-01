4. 2D Kinematics
Velocity in 2D
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The horizontal and vertical components of the velocity of an ice skater performing in a horizontal frictionless arena are shown in the figure below. At t = 0 s, the ice skater's initial position vector is r0 = 0 î + 0 ĵ. Determine the direction of the velocity vector of the ice skater with respect to the positive horizontal direction at time t = 3 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30° clockwise with respect to the positive x-axis
B
45° clockwise with respect to the positive x-axis
C
30° counterclockwise with respect to the positive x-axis
D
45° counterclockwise with respect to the positive x-axis