16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block is on a merry-go-round. Its position is given by (x, y, z) = (3.0, 4.0, 5.0)m, and its velocity can be expressed as (-4.0, +3.2, -3.8)m/s. If the mass of the block is 5.2 kg determine its angular momentum with respect to the origin.
