8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A team of engineers placed a high-altitude balloon in orbit around a planet to gather meteorological data. We will approximate its path as a circular orbit with a diameter of 35 km and a period of 7 days. What is the estimated mass of the planet?
