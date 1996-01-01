The center of a straight wire with length d is located at the origin of an x-y plane, and the wire is aligned along the x-axis. The wire's linear charge density is positive and nonuniform and given by λ=b|x|, where b is a constant with the units C/m2 and x is the distance from the wire's center. Find the magnitude of the electric field at distance y on the y-axis. Hint: Start by calculating b in terms of Q and d.