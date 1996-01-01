24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The center of a straight wire with length d is located at the origin of an x-y plane, and the wire is aligned along the x-axis. The wire's linear charge density is positive and nonuniform and given by λ=b|x|, where b is a constant with the units C/m2 and x is the distance from the wire's center. Find the magnitude of the electric field at distance y on the y-axis. Hint: Start by calculating b in terms of Q and d.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(Q / (4πε0d2)) [1 - x / √(d2 + x2)]
B
(Q / (4πε0d2)) [1 - y / √(d2 + y2)]
C
(8Q / (4πε0d2)) [1 - x / √(d2/4 + y2)]
D
(8Q / (4πε0d2)) [1 - y / √(d2/4 + y2)]