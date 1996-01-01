31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Capacitors in AC Circuits
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In high-performance electric motorcycles, the internal power supplies operate at 24.0 V rms, 80 Hz. Design a circuit using a 100 μF capacitor and resistors that generates a 12.0 V rms output leading the input voltage by 45°.
In high-performance electric motorcycles, the internal power supplies operate at 24.0 V rms, 80 Hz. Design a circuit using a 100 μF capacitor and resistors that generates a 12.0 V rms output leading the input voltage by 45°.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D