21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hydrogen diatomic molecule, modeled as a rigid molecule, revolves around a vertical rotational axis as shown in the figure. The separation distance between the two hydrogen atoms is 0.74 Å. Calculate the angular frequency at 350 K of the hydrogen molecule revolving about the vertical axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 × 104 rad/s
B
5.4 × 105 rad/s
C
4.6 × 1013 rad/s
D
8.1 × 1014 rad/s