In the figure below, two trucks are pulling the ends of a steel cable (of diameter 1.5 mm) that goes over two pulleys attached at the top of the two 4.0 m high columns. This raises the 35 kg anvil attached to the cable in the middle. If the columns are 6.5 m apart and the trucks pull the cable in a way that the anvil only has vertical motion, determine the height of the anvil at which the cable breaks. [Hint: Assume that the ultimate tensile strength of steel is 5.0 × 108 N/m2.]



