19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scuba diver descends to a depth of 5.0 × 102 m underwater. If the area of his eardrum is 0.25 cm2, what would be the force on his eardrum due to this change in depth if the pressure in his ears is not equalized to that of the water?
