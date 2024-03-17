Scientists have spotted a large space debris orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 13,000 nautical miles above the surface. Given that 1 nautical mile = 1.852 km, the mass of the Earth is 5.97 × 1024 kg, the radius of the Earth is 6370 km, and the gravitational constant G = 6.67 × 10-11 Nm2/kg2, find the speed of the space debris.