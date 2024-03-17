A gymnast is positioned on a rotating platform with arms extended outward. We approximate the gymnast's body as a cylinder with a mass of 52.0 kg, a radius of 0.25 m, and a height of 1.80 m. Each of the gymnast's arms, treated as thin rods, weighs 2.5 kg and has a length of 0.40 m. When the gymnast's arms are fully extended horizontally, the rotation period of the platform is measured to be 1.5 s. Subsequently, the gymnast retracts their arms toward their body. Calculate the change in kinetic energy as the gymnast transitions from the arms-down to the arms-extended position. Assume the moment of inertia of the platform is negligible.