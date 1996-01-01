32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
32. Electromagnetic Waves Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 65 kg geologist on Mars is stranded 18 m away from her rover after a rock slide. Due to the steepness, she is unable to climb. She uses her 1800 W laser, which has 3.0 h of battery life, to generate thrust by firing it downwards, lifting herself out. She has an 18 h supply of oxygen. How long will it take her to reach the rover?
A 65 kg geologist on Mars is stranded 18 m away from her rover after a rock slide. Due to the steepness, she is unable to climb. She uses her 1800 W laser, which has 3.0 h of battery life, to generate thrust by firing it downwards, lifting herself out. She has an 18 h supply of oxygen. How long will it take her to reach the rover?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.5 h
B
5.0 h
C
6.2 h
D
2.1 h