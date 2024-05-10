18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A music composer owns two speakers. One has a maximum power output of 120 W, while the other has a power output of 60 W. Calculate the output wattage required for a speaker to be twice as loud as the 60 W speaker.
