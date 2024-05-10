A lantern with a mass of M hanging from the end of a massless chain of length L is shown below. The chain is fixed to a pivot point at the top, allowing the lantern to swing freely. A bird with a mass of m flies directly towards the lantern at a velocity ﻿ v ⃗ \vec{v} v ﻿ and crashes into it, becoming embedded. Determine the magnitude of minimum velocity ﻿ v ⃗ \vec{v} v ﻿ that the bird must have to ensure the lantern, now with the bird inside, swings completely over the top of its arc.