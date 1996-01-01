A ball of mass m' is attached by a massless string to the tip of an empty bottle of wine that is kept on a trolley as shown in the figure below. The mass of the bottle is m whereas the mass of the trolley itself is M. A force F is applied on the trolley towards the left in such a way that the trolley starts moving to the left while the bottle stays still with respect to the trolley as shown. Assuming the mass m' doesn't touch the trolley while the trolley moves, What would the expression of the force F be? (Ignore Friction)