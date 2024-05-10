11. Momentum & Impulse
Adding Mass to a Moving System
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container ship weighing around 20,000 kg was moving at a speed of 3.0 m/s when suddenly an extra load weighing around 5000 kg was added to it abruptly. What would be the speed of the ship after loading?
