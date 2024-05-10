A child is playing with a tiny marble ball of mass 0.055 kg on a frictionless, horizontal table. She attaches it to a massless string and passes the string through an opening in the table. Initially, she spins the marble ball in a circle about the opening with a radius of 0.600 m and with an angular speed of 5.0 rad/s. Afterward, she pulls the string from below, reducing the circle's radius in which the marble ball revolves to a shorter one of 0.300 m. Calculate the new angular speed. Assume that the marble ball is a point particle.