18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
At time t=0, the height of a wave found on the lake's surface is given by h=h0sin(λ2πx−δ) . This wave equation includes a constant phase shift δ. Determine what the equation for this particular wave as a function of x and t if it moves to the right along the x-axis will be.
At time t=0, the height of a wave found on the lake's surface is given by h=h0sin(λ2πx−δ) . This wave equation includes a constant phase shift δ. Determine what the equation for this particular wave as a function of x and t if it moves to the right along the x-axis will be.