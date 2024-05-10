At time ﻿ t = 0 t=0 t=0﻿, the height of a wave found on the lake's surface is given by ﻿ h = h 0 sin ⁡ ( 2 π x λ − δ ) h=h_0\sin (\frac{2\pi x}{\lambda }-\delta ) h=h0​sin(λ2πx​−δ)﻿ . This wave equation includes a constant phase shift δ. Determine what the equation for this particular wave as a function of ﻿ x x x﻿ and ﻿ t t t﻿ if it moves to the right along the ﻿ x x x﻿-axis will be.