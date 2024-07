At time  t = 0 t=0 t=0, the height of a wave found on the lake's surface is given by  h = h 0 sin ⁡ ( 2 π x λ − δ ) h=h_0\sin (\frac{2\pi x}{\lambda }-\delta ) h=h0​sin(λ2πx​−δ) . This wave equation includes a constant phase shift δ. Determine what the equation for this particular wave as a function of  x x x and  t t t if it moves to the right along the  x x x-axis will be.