11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A missile initially at rest, having a mass of 5M, explodes into three pieces. One of the pieces of mass 2M moves with a velocity of 3vî while another of mass M flies off with a velocity of vĵ. Find the velocity of the remaining piece.
