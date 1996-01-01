13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia via Integration
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The linear density of a thin bar with length l b and mass m b varies with position in accordance with the function λ(y) = ay 3, where y is the distance in meters from one end of the bar and an is a constant. Determine the relationship between the constant a and the bar's mass and length.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mb/lb
B
2mb/lb2
C
3mb/lb3
D
4mb/lb4