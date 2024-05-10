13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
On top of an inclined plane is a solid steel sphere with a radius of 10 cm and a mass of 2.50 kg. The sphere starts from rest and rolls without slipping down the plane, which is inclined at an angle of 15.0° and has a length of 6.0 m. Calculate the translational and rotational speeds of the sphere when it reaches the bottom of the incline.
