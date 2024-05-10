Water flows at a gauge pressure of 5.0 atm and a speed of 1.10 m/s through a pipe in an industrial plant. In another section of the plant, 50 m higher in elevation, the pipe narrows, and the water flows at a speed of 2.66 m/s. Calculate the gauge pressure in this higher section. Ignore branch pipes and viscosity. Use density of water = 1000 kg/m3, 1 atm = 101325 Pa, and g=9.8 m/s2.



