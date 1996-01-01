33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A science instructor holds her phone 2.0 m away from a whiteboard. The teacher wants to magnify the device's screen three times using a lens. Determine the focal length and distance at which the lens should be positioned (with respect to the phone) to obtain this effect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The lens should be 50 cm from the phone and have a focal length of 38 cm.
B
The lens should be 50 cm from the phone and have a focal length of 72 cm.
C
The lens should be 100 cm from the phone and have a focal length of 38 cm.
D
The lens should be 100 cm from the phone and have a focal length of 72 cm.