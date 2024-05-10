18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some physics students are studying waves and vibrations. In the laboratory, they created a wave on a rope to observe its characteristics. The wave is described by the equation P (x, t) = 0.02 sin (40x - 1500t). Here, all the quantities are given in SI units. Find an expression for a wave having the same frequency, amplitude, and wavelength but that travels in the opposite direction.
