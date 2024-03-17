A pendulum named "SpringBob" with a mass of 0.262 kg oscillates at the end of a slender, upright spring with a stiffness of 306 N/m and reaches a peak sway of 29.0 cm. When SpringBob sweeps through the balance point (y = 0) heading upward, the clock starts at t = 0. Which time function accurately characterizes SpringBob's rhythmic motion?