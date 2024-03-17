16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical disc with a mass M and a radius R has a delicate thread coiled around it. One end of the thread is secured while the disc descends vertically from a resting position, uncoiling the thread as it goes. What is thread tension as a function of time?
