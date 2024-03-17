11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Center of Mass
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the distance from the Jupiter-Ganymede system's center of mass to Jupiter, given that Jupiter has a mass of 1.90 x 1027 kg and Ganymede has a mass of 1.48 x 1023 kg, with their centers separated by 1.07 x 106 m.
