29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An underwater communication cable has been laid between two islands. The cable is 500.0 m long and has been constructed as a solenoid with 5000 turns. The inductance of the cable has been measured as 100.0 mH. Calculate the magnetic field strength inside the cable when a current of 2.0 A is passed through it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.0 × 10-5 T
B
1.8 × 10-5 T
C
2.5 × 10-5 T
D
5.2 × 10-5 T