8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Escape Velocity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A private space company plans to mine an asteroid in the near future. The asteroid being considered for mining has a mass of about 3 × 1017 kg and a diameter of around 15 km. What would be the required speed to leave its surface?
