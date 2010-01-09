25. Electric Potential
An electron is in an excited state in a Bohr model of the hydrogen atom. At this state, the electron is located at a distance of 0.076 nm from the nucleus. Determine the potential energy of the electron at this distance.
A
-3.0 × 10-18 J
B
1.9 × 10-19 J
C
-1.9 × 10-19 J
D
3.0 × 10-18 J