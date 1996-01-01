29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toroidal transformer used in a modern audio system has N turns of copper wire going around a soft magnetic core as shown below. Is the magnetic field inside the toroidal transformer uniform? Why or why not?
A toroidal transformer used in a modern audio system has N turns of copper wire going around a soft magnetic core as shown below. Is the magnetic field inside the toroidal transformer uniform? Why or why not?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The magnetic field inside is uniform because it has a constant radius.
B
The magnetic field inside the toroid is NOT uniform, varying inversely with the radius
C
The magnetic field inside the toroid is uniform regardless of the direction of the current.
D
The magnetic field inside the toroid is NOT uniform, varying with the number of, N turns and current, I.