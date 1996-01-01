33. Geometric Optics
Ray Nature Of Light
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A child drills a hole in one side of a cardboard box and mounts a screen behind the hole. The distance between the hole and the screen is 20 cm. Calculate the distance between the hole and a 2.4 m tall shrub in front of the hole when the image is 6.0 cm tall.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20 cm
B
72 cm
C
8.0 m
D
12 cm