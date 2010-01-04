24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 82 mm radius hollow sphere with a charge of -310 μC and another hollow sphere of the same size carrying a +310 μC charge are placed 240 mm apart. Determine the magnitude and direction of the electric field halfway between both spheres.
An 82 mm radius hollow sphere with a charge of -310 μC and another hollow sphere of the same size carrying a +310 μC charge are placed 240 mm apart. Determine the magnitude and direction of the electric field halfway between both spheres.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 1.4 × 108î N/C
B
4.2 × 106î N/C
C
3.2 × 107î N/C
D
- 2.6 × 105î N/C