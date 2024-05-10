18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
An instrument called a Sitar has strings that are generally about half a meter long. One such string plays D (294 Hz) when untouched but can be made to play E (330 Hz) if fingered at a certain point. Calculate the frequency and wavelength of the string fingered at the same position if played in an environment with a temperature of 18.0°C.
