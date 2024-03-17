11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Types of Collisions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experiment is being conducted inside a vacuum chamber. A particle of mass M moving at a speed of V is made to collide elastically with a stationary particle of mass 3M within the chamber. After the collision, the lighter particle gets scattered at a 90° angle. Determine the angle at which the heavier particle recoils following the collision.
An experiment is being conducted inside a vacuum chamber. A particle of mass M moving at a speed of V is made to collide elastically with a stationary particle of mass 3M within the chamber. After the collision, the lighter particle gets scattered at a 90° angle. Determine the angle at which the heavier particle recoils following the collision.