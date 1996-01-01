2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particle accelerator is desired to give a particle a final velocity of 90 m/s as it leaves the accelerator. The velocity-time data of the particle inside the accelerator is shown below. Does the particle have a uniform acceleration inside the accelerator (assume no deceleration occurs)? Give a reason for your opinion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the change in speed with time is constant and is 1.5 m/s2
B
No, the change in speed with time varies from 0 m/s2 to 1.5 m/s2
C
No, the change in speed with time varies from 1.5 m/s2 to 3 m/s2
D
Yes, the change in speed with time is constant and is 3 m/s2