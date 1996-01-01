18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mass M is used to tension a wire, as shown. The mass per unit length of the wire is µ. If θ = 30 degrees, M = 3.0 kg, and μ = 0.035 kg/m, calculate the speed of waves traveling on the wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20.5 m/s
B
27.0 m/s
C
727 m/s
D
420 m/s