To stabilize its orientation for a communication link, a satellite initiates a maneuver to rotate about its axis. Initially stationary, the satellite accelerates to achieve a rotational speed of 2.0 revolutions per minute in just 10.0 seconds. Assume the satellite is cylindrical, with a radius of 1.0 meters, rotating about its longitudinal axis. Calculate both the radial and tangential components of the linear acceleration of a point on the outer surface of the satellite 5.0 seconds after it begins this maneuver.