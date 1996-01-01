7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1370-kg coupe towing a 355-kg trolley accelerates horizontally with a 3.80 x 103 N force against the ground. If the trolley's friction coefficient is 0.17, determine the force the coupe applies to the trolley.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.520×103N
B
1.25×103N
C
3.55×103N
D
6.25×103N