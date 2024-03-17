An 80.0-kg plank is propped at a 35.0° angle from the ground against the edge of a warehouse door that is 3.0 m wide.

(a) Calculate the necessary horizontal force that must be applied by a person on the inside (at the edge) to open the door, if there is virtually no friction between the door and the plank.

(b) Calculate again, this time assuming there is a coefficient of static friction of 0.25 between the plank and the door.