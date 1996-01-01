1. Intro to Physics Units
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the time (in microseconds) it takes light to travel from the sun to planet Venus if these two heavenly bodies are 67 million miles apart. The speed of light is approximately 3x108 m/s.
A
361.66 million microseconds
B
799.11 million microseconds
C
658.47 million microseconds
D
359.33 million microseconds