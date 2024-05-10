20. Heat and Temperature
Moles and Avogadro's Number
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Estimate the number of moles of ethanol that can be found in a lake. The lake covers 70% of a recreational area of 15 km² and has an average depth of 5 m. Assume that the density of ethanol is 789 kg/m³.
