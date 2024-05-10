In a physics lab, a wave generator produces a wave described by the equation D(x, t) = (0.15)sin(2.5x - 10.0t) where D represents the displacement of the string in meters, x is the distance along the string in meters, and t is the time in seconds. At a specific point x=0.50 m along the string and time t=0.30 seconds after the wave begins, determine the displacement, velocity, and acceleration of the string at that location.