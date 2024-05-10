18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A guitarist has a string with a fundamental frequency of 450 Hz and a vibrating portion length of 34 cm. To play a note at 599 Hz, how far from the end of the string should the guitarist place their finger?
