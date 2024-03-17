11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the fraction of initial kinetic energy lost in a collision when a hockey puck A, moving at 8.2 m/s, collides head-on with puck B, of equal mass, initially at rest. Immediately after the collision, puck B moves forward at 5.6 m/s.
