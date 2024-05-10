7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Static Friction
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block is on the floor of a bus moving at an acceleration of 0.50 g. Calculate the required minimum value of the coefficient of static friction between the block and the bus floor to keep it from sliding.
