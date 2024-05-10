15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are aboard a treasure-seeking vessel and compelled to tread the plank at point C. The plank is affixed at point A and supported 0.76 m from A, with its center mass at point B. You have a mass of 66 kg, and the plank a mass of 46 kg. Determine the minimum downward force the fixings at point A must exert on the plank to hold it in place.
