12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wind turbine has a steady angular acceleration of 0.100 rad/s2 and an initial angular speed of 0.50 rad/s. Find: i) its angular speed after 4.0 seconds, and ii) the angle the turbine will have turned through between t = 0 and t = 4.0 seconds.
