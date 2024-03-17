17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a box weighing 45 kg resting on a calm lake. Adding a block weighing 13 kg to the box causes it to sink an extra 5.0 cm into the water. After removing the block, the box starts to oscillate gently. Calculate the total energy of this oscillation, assuming no damping effects and ignoring the gravitational potential energy.
