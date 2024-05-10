19. Fluid Mechanics
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a tornado, strong winds of 200 km/h lifts off the roof of a car. If the value of the air density is 1.29 kg/m3 and if it is assumed that the car roof is measured to be 7.2 m × 11.4 m in size and is not bolted down, estimate what the weight of the car roof is that is blown away during the tornado.
